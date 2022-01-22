The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 137 ($1.87).

LON:RTN opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.38) on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £774.23 million and a PE ratio of 21.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.23.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

