Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.9977 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $40.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMLF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

