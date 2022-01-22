Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,979 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.