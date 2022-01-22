Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,512 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

