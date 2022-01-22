Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,461,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,307,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HealthEquity by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after buying an additional 172,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

