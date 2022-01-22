Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.