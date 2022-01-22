Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €7.60 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €6.40 ($7.27) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.