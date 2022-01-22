Seedify.fund Achieves Market Cap of $128.84 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $128.84 million and $6.95 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00015293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.84 or 0.06848682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,102.24 or 1.00342467 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,083,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

