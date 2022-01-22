Creative Planning Has $1.19 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,732 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

