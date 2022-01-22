Creative Planning Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

