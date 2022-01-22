Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

