Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 317.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $201.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average is $219.84. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

