IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 673 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.