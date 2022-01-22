Morgan Stanley Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $177.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.95.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.60. Match Group has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.