Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 32,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

