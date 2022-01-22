Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,604,445. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

