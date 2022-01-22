CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $308,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $66.53 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

