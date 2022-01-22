Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

