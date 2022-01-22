IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

