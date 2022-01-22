IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

