IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enstar Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR opened at $254.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.30. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $194.21 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.