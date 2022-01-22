3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Jagtar Narula Sells 5,863 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20.

3D Systems stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

