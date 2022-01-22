WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in WesBanco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

