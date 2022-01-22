UBS Group Begins Coverage on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

