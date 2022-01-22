Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to $12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.78.

CGAU stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

