Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.83.

NYSE:CMP opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

