STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:STAG opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

