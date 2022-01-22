Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Chewy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after acquiring an additional 232,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chewy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,350,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of CHWY opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

