Citigroup Inc. Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

