Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

