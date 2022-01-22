Bokf Na Takes $1.49 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

