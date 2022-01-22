Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 4,198 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

