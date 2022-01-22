Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$18.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Cascades stock opened at C$13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.88. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

