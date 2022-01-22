Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. DA Davidson cut their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Repay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

