Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$3.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.92.

TCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upgraded shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.87. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$806.14 million and a P/E ratio of -38.57.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$164.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

