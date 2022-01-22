Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 86.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.