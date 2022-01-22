Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.79.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
