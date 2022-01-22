Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FATH opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

