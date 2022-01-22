Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Target Price to $44.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 205.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

