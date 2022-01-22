Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Navient by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

