Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,339,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.16 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

