Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

YMAB opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $446.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,503,739. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

