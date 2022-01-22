Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after buying an additional 71,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Epizyme by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $9,748,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

EPZM stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

