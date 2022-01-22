Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

FMTX opened at $10.80 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

