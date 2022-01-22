Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

NYSE:DE opened at $364.28 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.51 and a 200-day moving average of $356.55. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

