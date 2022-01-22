Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,440 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $187,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.12 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market cap of $796.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

