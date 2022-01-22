Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.10.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.