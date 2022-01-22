Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.05 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT opened at $83.85 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

