Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $27.35 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

