CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $10,286,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,570,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE stock opened at $575.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.67 and a 200-day moving average of $464.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.